Never again; Ghana will never go back to the dark days of Mahama ‘dumsor’ – Energy Ministry assures

The Ministry in charge of Energy is assuring the Ghanaians that there is no way constant interrupted power supply (dumsor) which collapsed businesses and made lives unbearable for four years under the erstwhile Mahama administration will ever bedevilled the country again under the watch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

The assurance from the Ministry comes on the back of a news item on various media platforms, in which former Minister of Power under the John Mahama administration, Dr. Kwabena Donkor is predicting the return of 'dumsor'.

According to Dr. Donkor, dumsor is coming because the government has not made any significant addition to the country’s generation capacity.

With the attention of the Energy Ministry drawn to that claim, it has issued a press release to set the records straight.

“The Ministry, therefore, rejects the assertion by the former Power Minister that there is a risk of returning to 'dumsor' by virtue of the state of generational capacity.

“In line with our projected demand and the prudent management of the energy sector, the Ministry of Energy is confident that there is no way that this country will go back to the dark days of dumsor,” parts of a press release from the Communications and Public Affairs Unit of the Ministry has said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has urged Dr. Donkor to first seek the correct information on this and similar issues from the Ministry in the future before going public with pronouncements that are not only incorrect but also have the tendency to mislead the public and cause unnecessary fear and panic.