Apply effective economic measures to revive the cedi— Government told

An international diplomatic consultant, Farouk Al Wahab, has criticized government and its economic management team for not putting in the deserving effort to rescue the local currency, the Cedi from depreciating.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Ghanaian cedi is been classified as the worst-performing currency in Africa with the worst spot returns of 8.86 percent making it now traded at 7.50 per dollar on the retail market which is a reason many citizens have been raising concerns including Mr. Farouk Al Wahab.

The eminent international diplomat in an interview with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on Kofi TV on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, noted that the lazy and poor economic approach on the part of government's economic management team is what has resulted in the poor performance of local currency in the foreign market.

“We have poor and lazy-styled economic approaching leaders that is why our economy is not performing making the cedi unstable in its value," he stated.

Still speaking on matters about the economy of Ghana, Mr. Al Wahab said, the cedis will continue to devalue if Ghana continue to import more than it export.

He then cited what African countries like Kenya and other countries are doing which helps in sustaining the value of their local currencies, and wishes Ghana can do the same to curb the depreciation of the cedi.

“Countries like Kenya always export goods to the western countries and get in return foreign exchange that helps them keep the value of their currency," he stated.

According to him, the core of Ghana's problem is the constant dependence on the importation of finished products including even tomatoes and onions from neighboring countries like Burkina Faso and Niger.

“How can a fertile land like Ghana be importing common onions and tomatoes from Burkina Faso and Niger who only have three and sometimes one rainfall experienced in a whole year and still be expecting the economy to work.”

Mr. Farouk Al Wahab stressed that the country’s economic struggles are never a result of the Russia-Ukraine war but mismanagement.

By: Isaac Donkor(Distinguished) student of the Ghana Institute of journalism.