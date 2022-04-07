'Ofori-Atta has been obsessed with bonds since becoming Finance Minister; reshuffle him' – Akufo-Addo told

Ms. Gabriella Tetteh, a member of the Communications Team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is calling for the reshuffling of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to get him far away from the sector.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview, Ms. Tetteh argued that the Minister has been too obsessed with bonds since becoming the manager of the country’s purse.

According to her, President Akufo-Addo needs to reshuffle the Finance Minister and bring in someone with a more economic oriented mindset to inspire the growth and progress of the country.

“Since Mr. Ofori-Atta became our Finance Minister, everything about him is bonds, bonds, bonds.

“To be very honest, if I was President Akufo-Addo, I will really think about reshuffling Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta and put in somebody who has a more economic developmental mindset and who can help us,” Ms. Gabriella Tetteh shared.

The NDC communication team member continued, “…if his whole head is about bond market, bond market, bond market, at the end of the day, the real development that we are looking for in this country, we will not find it.”

Mr. Ken Ofori-Tetteh served as the Finance Minister of Ghana in the first term of President Akufo-Addo. After the intense criticisms for not performing well, he was re-nominated by President Akufo-Addo when he secured a second term.

Subsequently, he was approved by Parliament and has since continued discharging his duties as the Finance Minister.