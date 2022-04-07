ModernGhana logo
Ejisu Police arrest two for allegedly exhuming 12 dead bodies

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng
APRIL 7, 2022

The police in Ejisu have arrested two men for allegedly exhuming 12 corpses at Ejisu-Krapa No. 1 in the Ashanti Region.

The suspects, Yaw Samuel, age 27 and Nana Kwame, age 29, are reported to have spent three weeks in the cemetery searching for the human remains.

Speaking to this reporter on Thursday, April 7, 2022, the Acting Chief of the area Nana Nyamaa Boadi said the suspects managed to gather a sack full of human remains in three weeks after breaking into graves at the cemetery.

He added that the first suspect, Yaw Samuel, a stranger in the area was arrested on Sunday, April 3, 2022 after he attempted to sell some of the human remains to another person in the community who posed as a buyer.

"The buyer, a native of Krapa marched the suspect to the chief's palace. Upon searching his bag, some bones suspected to be human remains were found," he said. "We later handed him over to the Ejisu police for further investigations."

It was later in the day when he lead police to his hideout in the township to retrieve a sack full of suspected human remains.

The other suspect, the chief noted was arrested after he went to the police station to visit his accomplice.

The two have however been remanded into police custody by a court in Juaben.

