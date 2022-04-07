'Pale shadow' Akufo-Addo's SONA gave no hope to suffering Ghanaians — CFF-Ghana

Advocacy group, Community Focus Foundation, Ghana (CFF-Ghana) said it is sad President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) failed to give hope to the suffering Ghanaian masses.

In a press release from the Civil Society Organisation, it noted that the President’s State of the Nation Address delivered last week in Parliament was just a pale shadow of previous ones.

“CFF-Ghana having thoroughly analysed the 2022 State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered on 30th March, 2022 by the President of the Republic, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, has to regrettably report that the 2022 SONA is a pale shadow of previous ones which offers no hope to vulnerable Ghanaians,” a press release signed by the Executive Director Richard Kasu has said.

CFF-Ghana urges government to commit itself politically and take the fight against corruption seriously to regain the trust of Ghanaians and the international community.

It also wants the government to engage the citizens and tell them the truth about the economy and solicit their support in bringing back the economy on sound footing.

Below is a copy of the CFF-Ghana press release with all the proposals made to the government.

PRESS STATEMENT:

For Immediate Release.

2022 State of the Nation’s Address (SONA) is a pale shadow of previous ones with no hope in sight for the suffering Ghanaians.

The President in his address touched on key sectors of development including the economy, security, agriculture, roads, education, and health among others. But, truth be told, the poor living standards of Ghanaians, heightened corruption, high rate of youth unemployment, insecurity, extravagant lifestyle of government officials, bad road network, weak healthcare delivery system, porous Free SHS, and introduction of nuisance taxes especially E-Levy among other troubling challenges does not support the unprecedented achievements claimed to have been chalked by the President under the year under review.

It is important to note that, our nation, Ghana is in a distress situation. Nothing seems to be working and the brunt of the economic challenge is hitting everyone so hard like the fury of a volcanic eruption. Yes, the president has the right to present a good picture of the state of Ghana in a usual flowery speech but respectfully, his facts does not support what pertains on the ground. The blatant truth is Ghana is in a state of disarray and the early we rise to the occasion in salvaging the situation, the better for all of us.

CFF-Ghana as a development oriented Civil Society Organization (CSO) will continue to complement government efforts in bettering Ghana as we have always done over the years. We shall continue to also offer our constructive contributions in putting government in check to do the right thing towards Ghana’s sustained development.

As such, we recommend the following;

1. That government commit itself politically and take the fight against corruption seriously to regain the trust of Ghanaians and the international community;

2. That government engages relevant stakeholders including experts in all sectors of economic growth, CSOs, and political actors among others to have a national policy forum in finding workable solutions to the near collapsed Ghanaian economy;

3. That government engages the citizens and tell them the truth about the economy and solicit their support in bringing back the economy on sound footing;

4. That government continues to train and support security services to be able to safeguard Ghana in the midst of rather rampant terrorist attacks in the sub-region. Being on ‘High Alert’ alone without proper measures helps no one;

Sgd:

Richard Kasu

(EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CFF-Ghana)

0248640364