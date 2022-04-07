Bawumia must correct a lot of issues confronting Ghana’s economy – Rev. Lawrence Tetteh

The Founder of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh has indicated that Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia must address the many issues challenging Ghana’s economy today when he finally breaks his silence.

The Vice President in the last few months have been criticised for being silent amid economy crisis although being head of the economic management team.

Today at the National TESCON Training and Orientation Conference scheduled to be held at the Pentecost Conference Centre at Millennium City, Kasoa Yesukrom in the Central Region, Dr. Bawumia is billed to speak on the economy.

Speaking on GTV’s Thursday Breakfast Show, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh has advised that although Ghana is in crisis, the focus should focus more on measures taken by government to turn things around.

According to him, he is confident the Vice President will have something good for the people of this country when he addresses issues today.

“The nation is going through crises but let's look at how we can get things done well.

“NDC is a vibrant party and I know they're putting themselves together so the Vice President needs to correct things.

“I'm very optimistic that the Vice President will say something good.

“There are a lot of issues in Ghana that the Vice President will have to correct,” Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh shared.

Other dignitaries including First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Chief of Staff, Frema Akosua Osei Opare; National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay; Executive Director, Danquah Institute, Antoinette Tseboa-Darko will all be present at the forum.