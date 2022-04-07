'If you want to rule alone, you will crash alone' – NDC MP cautions Speaker Bagbin

Banda MP Ahmed Ibrahim

Member of Parliament (MP) for Banda, Ahmed Ibrahim has cautioned the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin to be mindful of how he leads in the chamber.

According to the MP, the Speaker will crash alone if he continues on that tangent without taking the inputs of Parliamentarians before taking decisions.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin last Monday referred three Majority MPs to the Privileges Committee of Parliament over absenteeism.

The MPs including Sarah Adwoa Safo, Kennedy Agyapong and Henry Quartey have been referred to the committee for failing to attend Parliamentary sitting for 15 consecutive times without permission from the Speaker.

Although Members of Parliament believe the decision is in accordance with the Constitution and Standings Orders of Parliament, concern has been that the Speaker did not consult before his ruling.

Speaking to TV3 on Wednesday, Ahmed Ibrahim said there should have been a chance for Members of the house to discuss the matter in-house before the Speaker’s ruling.

He argued, “if you [Mr. Speaker] go this way one, it will be a very unpopular decision to the House because some may say you are being unfair to them; Two, it will divide the House because even a tortoise has his lover.”

The Banda MP continued, “The Speaker has become something that when you tell him those things, he says ‘oh I’m in charge. You can be in charge, the driver may sit in the front seat, and be in charge of the vehicle but when accidents come you wouldn’t know who is in charge. Yesterday, what happened to us, a House divided against itself, how can it stand? Rawlings did not train Speaker like that and Speaker Bagbin did not train us like that.

“When something is not good it is not good, nobody has monopoly of knowledge, politics is placed with information. Where he is now, it is not easy to be number three. When you are number three it is not everybody who comes to you. So there are vital information on the ground that you will not hear. it is us who will tell.”

Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim further warned that if the Speaker should continue making such rulings, he could be heading for a crash in the future.

“All that happened yesterday, the picture that happened we told him. After that he said ‘now I have seen the collective wisdom of the house but it is a proposal.’ Should you see the collectives wisdom of the House after the act has been committed? So going forward speaker will know that some of us don’t hate him.

“Speakers that I have met here have not gone that way before, leadership is to help you but if you want to rule alone, you alone will crash. That is why we are of the view that we need to revoke this referral so that it doesn’t go to where he wants it to go. Bagbin is all that we have, we must correct him to do the right thing,” the Banda MP added.