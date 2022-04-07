Ellembelle : DISEC probes shooting incident and invasion of court

Ellembelle District Security Council (DISEC) has commissioned an investigation into the circumstances that led to the invasion of the court premises by some youth of Teleku-Bokazo and also the shooting incident that led to the death of an illegal small scale miner (galamseyer).

Speaking on the First Take Show with Dzifa Bampoh on 3FM Monday April 4, the District Chief Executive, Kwasi Bonzo said it is only after the investigation that authorities will know what occasioned the shooting.

“So currently, what we have done as DISEC is to commission an investigation into the circumstances under which a member of the community went on a local radio station to announce that the youth in the community should besiege and attack the court.

“In the past, anytime illegal miners have been arrested, they go through the court processes without any incidents. But on that particular Friday, there was an announcement on the local FM station that the illegal miners had been arraigned and that the youth in the community should mass up at the court.

“We are going to investigate and find out the circumstance under which whoever made the announcement, made the announcement and also what led to the shooting incident so that if the Military is culpable we will deal with them,” he said.

One person was shot dead with several others injured during a scuffle allegedly between some residents of Teleku-Bokazo and Anhwia in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, on one hand, and the military during court proceedings.

According to an eye witness, who gave his name as Francis, some galamseyers who were working in a pit belonging to Adamus Resources Limited were arrested on Friday dawn in a swoop by the military.

They were immediately processed for court.

But not happy with the situation, some residents and the chief besieged the court room.

A confrontation later ensued between the residents and the security, resulting in the shooting incidents.

There were five casualties.

Unfortunately, one was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Ekwei Hospital with the four others currently on admission.

Source: 3news.com|Ghana