Ketu-South Tidal waves: MCE urge residents to move to higher grounds; 202 people displaced so far

Ketu-South Tidal waves: MCE urge residents to move to higher grounds; 202 people displaced so far
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ketu South, Mr Maxwell Lugudor, has asked residents in the municipality to move to higher grounds due to the tidal waves that occurred in the area.

He revealed that the Assembly is putting structures to assist the victims.

Speaking on the Sunrise show on 3FM Wednesday April 6, with Alfred Ocansey, he said “This is not the first time this incident has happened so we have advised them to move to a higher ground. We are putting up a structure for about 15 two-bedroom house units.”

—3news.com

