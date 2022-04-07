ModernGhana logo
Bawumia to speak on the state of Ghana's economy today

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is expected to speak on the state of Ghana's economy today, Thursday, April 7.

He is the main speaker at a National Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) Training and Orientation Conference at Kasoa in the Central Region.

The event is under the auspices of the NPP Youth Wing in collaboration with the Danquah Institute, a pro-NPP policy Tink-Tank.

In attendance will be the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, as the special Guest of Honour; the NPP Chairman, Freddy Blay; NPP General Secretary, John Boadu, among others.

The NPP government insists that a multiplicity of factors, including the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have largely contributed to the economic meltdown across the globe, and Vice President Bawumia is expected to address how these factors have impacted the Ghanaian economy, as well as measures the government has taken to address the situation.

However, some watchers of the economic space believe the struggles have largely been caused by mismanagement and excessive borrowing among others, rather than the external factors.

Some Ghanaians have mounted pressure on the Vice President to address the nation on the current economic challenges just as he was known for while in opposition.

—citinewsroom

