'Know your partner's menstrual cycle, depression is also very high during that period' – Men advised

06.04.2022 LISTEN

Amma Serwaa, a Ghanaian fashion designer and actress, has advised men to learn how to read their partner's menstrual cycle.

Speaking with Adwen the Love Doctor on Ghana’s favourite adult edutainment show, In Bed with Adwen which is aired on eTV Ghana, Miss Serwaa said it was imperative for men to learn their partners’ cycle.

“When you’re with a woman, you need to study her cycle because there are days that she will be moody. There’s also the pre-menstrual syndrome (PMS) which comes with a whole lot of stress, so if you don’t know about this as a man, it may affect your sexual life with your partner.”

According to her, when men do not know about their partner’s menstrual cycle, it can strongly affect their sexual life negatively because they wouldn’t know which days are safe for sex.

Miss Serwaa further disclosed that some women have suicidal thoughts when they are nearing their menstrual period because of the pain and the hormonal changes that occur in the body. “At that moment, they start to feel like they’re useless or worthless and everyone hates them. Most men think that menstruation is all about bleeding and getting cramps but depression is also very high during that period”, she added.

The actress advised that this among other things is why men need to learn about their partners’ menstrual cycles so that they know how to treat the woman at every point in time.