BlueCrest University College Ghana announces new Dean of Academics

Professor Emeritus, Thomas Edwin Buabeng Assan

BlueCrest University College has appointed Thomas Edwin Buabeng Assan, Professor Emeritus as the new Dean of Academics.

Professor Thomas Assan brings to the school over 40 years of academic experience in management, teaching, research, and innovation in social sciences including Economics, Human resources, and Business Management for both undergraduate and graduate students.

Before his appointment to BlueCrest, Professor Assan served as an Extra-Ordinary Professor in Teaching, Research, and Innovation at Northwest University, South Africa from 2019.

"At BlueCrest University College, I have the opportunity to make further contributions to strengthen the scholarship of academic teaching, learning, and research as well as to enhance and sustain the competitiveness of BlueCrest University among its peers. Together with the Rector and all stakeholders we can overcome the current challenges and build a solid institution of attraction in the community we serve, especially our principal stakeholders who are the current and future students, he stated.

He also believes it is important the gap between the formal and informal economic activities still persists not only in Ghana but in West Africa in general and beyond and would be with us for a long time. This he noted calls for formal education especially in higher education to take cognizance of this phenomenon and try as much as possible to expand, develop and implement academic programs in all fields relevant and responsive to entrepreneurship.

"The role of digitization in the business curriculum should be boosted and enhanced to respond to the current business activities both at formal and informal levels. This calls for curriculum management, innovation, and creativity among many others which BlueCrest College-our institution is well poised," he stressed.

Professor Assan earned his undergraduate degree In Commerce (B.Com Hons) and Diploma of Education from the University of Cape Coast; Bachelor of Education (University of South Africa- Unisa).

He also has an M.A in Economics Education from the University of London an MEd in Adult Education from the University of North West (now Northwest University, South Africa), an MBA from Management College of Southern Africa- (MANCOSA), and a Ph.D. in Economics & Management Sciences Education from Northwest University, South Africa.