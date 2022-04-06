Judgement day for Assin North MP set for April 13

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday, April 13, rule on the motion seeking to stop Mr James Gyakye Quayson from holding himself as the Member of Parliament for Assin North.

Mr Frank Davis, the Counsel for Michael Ankomah-Nimfah, said his client had established grievous breaches of the 1992 Constitution, and the other electoral laws against the MP.

He said it would enforce the decision of the High Court that he, the MP, was not “fit” to be a Member of Parliament and he could not be an MP.

“If he continues to be in Parliament, he will be in breach of the High Court decision,” he said.

He said “our submission is that the people of Assin North have been saddled with an unqualified person who need not be in Parliament.

Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, Counsel for Mr Quayson, said they had filed preliminary objection to the motion, which purported to come under CI 47 of the High Court.

Emmanuel Addae, the Counsel for the Electoral Commission, who are the second defendant opposed to the application, saying the Commission had obtained judgement at the High Court.

Mr Godfred Dame Yeboah, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, said the preliminary objection was grossly erroneous and that the Court had settled cases relating to the grant of interlocutory injunction in Constitutional matters.

He said the invocation of CI 47 did not make the injunction incompetent.

The Cape Coast High Court in the Central Region had declared the 2020 parliamentary election held in the Assin North Constituency as null and void because Mr. Quayson breached the provisions of the Constitution regarding dual citizenship.

Mr. Quayson subsequently appealed the judgment at the Court of Appeal in Cape Coast.

Article 94 (2) of the Constitution says a person shall not be qualified to be a member of Parliament if he owes allegiance to a country other than Ghana.

Michael Ankomah-Nimfa, a resident of Assin Bereku in the Central Region, filed a petition at the Cape Coast High Court seeking to annul the declaration of Mr. Quayson.

GNA