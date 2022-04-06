ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Court remands porter into prison custody over motorbike theft

Crime & Punishment Court remands porter into prison custody over motorbike theft
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A Sunyani District Magistrate Court 'A' has remanded a porter, Kwadwo Adam for allegedly stealing an Apsonic motorbike belonging to one Dong Martin Gamba at Antwikrom, a farming community in the Sunyani Municipality.

Kwadwo Adam, aged 30, was remanded after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

The Court presided by Mr Eric Danine ordered that he should be held in custody and would get to know of his punishment on Tuesday, April 26 this, year.

Police Sergeant Clement Adongo told the Court that the accused on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, borrowed Gamba's motorbike with registration number M-20BA-2657 to buy something in town (Antwikrom).

He did not return the motorbike worth GHC4,200.00 as promised and so the complainant (Gamba) and his colleagues searched for the accused but they could not find him.

Gamba, therefore, filed a formal complaint with the Police at Atronie and information was sent to Goaso, Mim and other stations in the Asunafo North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

The prosecution said on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, the accused had been arrested at Goaso.

He told police investigators that he sold the motorbike to a man at Ayomso and the motorbike was subsequently retrieved.

GNA

More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
J.B. Murder: Accused persons end cross-examination of 7th prosecution witness
06.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Two brothers on remand for allegedly attacking, stabbing neighbour
06.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
EOCO, Ghana Association of Bankers arrest four persons in GH¢200,000 SIM swap fraud
06.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
High Court yet to empanel jury in alleged Kasoa teen killers
05.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Police officers allegedly involved in bullion van robberies denied bail again, another discharged
05.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Grandson hacks sub-chief, wife to death
05.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
‘We arrested 28 suspected robbers in March, 2 were shot dead’ – Police
04.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Police announce arrest of 28 armed robbery suspects after various swoops in March
04.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Two grabbed over Asunafo shooting incident
04.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line