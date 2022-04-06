J.B. Murder: Accused persons end cross-examination of 7th prosecution witness

The two accused persons standing trial for the alleged murder of J.B. Danquah Adu, a former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, have ended their cross-examination of Dr Kenneth Frimpong, the 7th prosecution witness.

Dr Frimpong told the court in a cross-examination led by Mr Yaw Danquah, the lawyer for the accused persons, that he was given a letter together with samples to conduct test but was not told how it was collected.

The witness presented and tendered in a DNA Forensic Report as evidence and was being examined on the authenticity of the report.

Daniel Aseidu, aka, sexy dondon and Vincent Bossu, aka, Junior Agogo, are being held over the murder of the former MP.

Asiedu and Bossu are jointly being held over the charge of conspiracy to rob.

Asiedu is additionally being held for the murder of the MP, which took place on February 9, 2016, at Shaishie, Accra.

They have denied the charges and the court has remanded them lawfully into Prison custody.

So far, the State has tendered into evidence two reports – the Postmortem report and DNA Forensic report.

Some of the samples collected for the test include a handkerchief, a T-Shirt, bed sheet, a plastic cup, boxer shorts and swaps of blood.

Mr Danquah alleged that the T-shirt of the accused person had been dipped into the blood of the deceased for him to conduct test on, but the witness disagreed saying, “l am not in the position to comment on that.”

The witness disagreed with the counsel that the report was full of theories and that he did not conduct the test.

He said, “l believed or understood that long before l came to Ghana, all DNA tests were done in South Africa, which were duly accepted.”

Dr Frimpong said the samples presented to him were tested in accelerated labs in South Africa and the United Kingdom and they focused heavily on acceleration, so the report could not be ignored.

He said the report was not theory because the lab had been able to conduct the test establishing the reference samples.

The matter has been adjourned to May 16, 2022, for the prosecution to call eight prosecution witnesses.

