Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly denies reinstatement of suspended MCE

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly has denied speculations of the reinstatement of the suspended Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Abdul-Mumin Issah.

The MCE was suspended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in February, following his alleged assault on a police officer.

"On the instructions of the President, the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Sekondi-Takoradi Assembly, Mr. Abdul Mumin Issah has been suspended from office with immediate effect pending an inquiry into his encounter with the Police on February 3, 2022,” a statement signed by the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe said at the time.

Today, rumours on social media has it that the suspended MCE has been reinstated by the President.

Speaking to Citi News on the speculations, Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly Public Relations Officer (PRO) John Laste has said there is no truth in the rumours.

“As at the time we were leaving the office [today] we had not received any information to that effect so we treat it as a rumour.

“What I can say is that officially we have not received any communique of that sort,” the PRO shared.

Since his suspension, the work of Mr. Abdul Mumin Issah has been taken over by the Western Regional Minister, Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah.

