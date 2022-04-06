ECG blames today's power outages in Accra, other parts on rainstorm

06.04.2022 LISTEN

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that the power outages that have affected Accra and parts of the country are a result of the major rainstorms recorded today.

In a press release, ECG assures that its engineers are on the grounds working around the clock to sort out all the issues for power to be restored to the affected areas.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited wishes to inform its cherished customers and the general public that the major rainstorm with strong winds which hit Greater Accra and other parts of the country today, Wednesday 6th April, 2022, has caused major outages in our distribution system.

“Customers should note that our Engineers are working assiduously to rectify the faults and restore power supply,” parts of the release reads.

ECG warns that anyone that spots any loose or fallen electrical conductor should not attempt to touch or move them.

Instead, the company is asking the public to contact their officers to be sent to the scene to handle such matters.

“The company wishes to caution all and sundry to be extremely careful not to touch or step on loose or fallen electrical conductors since they could be live.

“Anyone who has encountered loose or fallen conductors, and customers experiencing outages should please call our contact centre on 0302611611 or reach us on our social media handles on @ECGOfficial (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) for prompt intervention,” the ECG press release adds.

Meanwhile, ECG stressed that any inconvenience caused is very much regretted.

