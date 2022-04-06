Agona West Municipal Assembly support schools with furniture

The Agona West Municipal Assembly in the Central Region has presented dual desks and tables to the Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) for distribution to schools in the Municipality.

The presentation of the furniture follows a request made by the Municipal Directorate to ease congestion in the various classrooms due to overpopulation.

The furniture made up of dual desks, teacher's chairs and tables, library chairs and tables books shelves and others, was expected to enhance effective teaching and learning.

Presenting the items at Agona Swedru last Tuesday, the Agona West Municipal Chief Executive Hon, Evans Addison Onomah Coleman disclosed that the Assembly was committed to improving the academic standard of schools in the area and would do everything within its power to achieve the set target for the Municipality.

"We are determined to address all the shortfalls in the educational sector by ensuring that the needed infrastructure and logistics are provided to the Directorate.

"As part of my duty to fulfill the pledge of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government to enhance education in the country and Agona West Municipality to eliminate the discomfort of pupils sharing fewer tables and chairs, I helped to facilitate this presentation.

"Again, we are poised to provide durable materials that would last longer than expected. The Assembly is considering reviewing it budget for education so as to improve standard of education to extend logistics distribution to schools.

"Every school in our operational area would be equipped with the needed logistics, to that effect, we have decided to provide modern type of furniture for the schools. We have changed our ways of doing things altogether. If it must done, it must be done well," the MCE noted.

On the culture of maintenance, Hon. Evans Addison Onomah Coleman expressed the hope that the Municipal Director and his officers would monitor closely to ensure that the furniture given is not mishandled in the classrooms.

The Agona West Municipal Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Mr. Bismark Mfaafo Offei receiving the furniture thanked the Assembly for the quick response to their 'Save Our Souls' (SOS) request.

According to the Municipal Director, the Directorate was in dire need of logistics to facilitate its operations in the Municipality describing the presentation as a timely intervention.

"Am happy about today's presentation because most of our schools lack tables and chairs so it has come at the right time.

"These 180 durable dual desks would be distributed fairly well, half would be for Lower Primary with the other half going for Upper Primary. The library and teacher's tables and chairs would also be given to the needed schools.

"We needed over 3,000 tables and chairs for our Primary schools alone, this explains why am happy today. This will go a long way to enhance effective teaching and learning."

The Municipal Director tasked Headteachers of the beneficiary schools to take proper care of the furniture to meet the purpose for which they were given.

He hinted that Headteachers would be made to sign a Memorandum of Understand to ensure that the items given would be properly kept and maintained safely.

The Agona West Municipal Coordinator, Mr. Ishmael Ogyefo noted that the Assembly would continue to meet the demands of every sector of the economy to enable them contribute their quota towards national development.