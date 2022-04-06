U/E/R: Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocesan launches Lumen Christi TV

The media has become an indispensable tool in ministry and evangelization in our current dispensation that the church has no option but to delve into it since it draws a larger audience most especially the youth.

This was disclosed in an interview with the Bishop of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocese Rev. Alfred Agyanta during the Diocesan launch of the Lumen Christi Television (LC TV) project and town hall meeting held in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Region.

It was organized by the Department of Social Communications (DEPSOCOM) of the Catholic Church Ghana under the auspices of the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference (GCBC) spearheaded by the National Laity Council under the theme “Living the Authentic Christian Social Teachings through Mass Media Evangelization”.

Bishop Agyanta underscored the pivotal role the media play in the social lives of the youth and evangelization today. He stated that LC TV is not just about the Catholic Church but to offer alternative viewership to the public with quality content since the media terrain is flooded with misinformation.

In a keynote address, the Diocesan Laity Council chairman Hermas Azaanore said, on the 20th of May 2020 at Ghana Catholic Bishop’s Conference (GCBC) Plenary Session, the Bishops approved the age-long discussions for action unanimously resolving that the Laity be joint owners of the project.

It was therefore agreed to completely overhaul the television broadcast operations in the light of changing trends and customer taste and move convincingly from a subvention-dependent funded operation to an autonomous cost-effective operation.

Mr. Azaanore said the new TV station will close the chapter on the rather commercially subdued broadcasting service dubbed the 'Catholic Digest' aired on GTV and on a Crystal TV Channel with support from the network for over twenty years. The new TV network would be infused with rich and diverse programme content to serve as a basis for sponsorship and viewer-ship appeal which will be called Lumen Christi Television (LC TV) to be operated by Lumen Christi Catholic Media Limited.

Mr. Azaanore stated that technology is the meeting point of the crowds for education, politics, business, and entertainment, among others. He added that there is no platform in the world bigger than media technology. In our times, “Jesus would have met the crowds at the point of their socio-economic and secular activities”.

Television he said is a bigger platform that serves as a virtual meeting point for the youth, businessmen, and women as well as public servants. Mr. Azaamore indicated that it is not possible to participate effectively and efficiently in evangelization today without the television and Lumen Christi TV "would serve as the standpoint on which we will place the lamp of Christ."

Alfred Agyanta Bishop Of Navrongo Bolgatanga Diocese

A Cross Section Of Participants At The Launching