Centre for Climate Challenge opposes approval of Borer Resistant Cowpea in Ghana

The Centre for Climate Challenge and Food Security has objected to an application before the National Biosafety Authority (NBA) seeking environmental release and placing on the Ghanaian market of Pod Borer Resistant Cowpea (PBR).

The application, which was submitted to the NBA by the Savanna Agriculture Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR-SARI) follows several years of research.

According to the application, the PBR Cowpea line 709A exhibits very high levels of resistance to the legume pod borer, which is responsible for yield losses up to 80 per cent.

“The PBR Cowpea expresses a well-known insect control protein derived from a microbial insecticide that has been in widespread and continuous use in agriculture for over 50 years,” it said.

Farmers and consumers would benefit from the cowpea because of higher yields, lower cost of inputs, greater on-farm safety due to reduced pesticide usage and decreased pesticide residue on the beans.

The NBA said the application was undergoing a science-based review process by the Authority with other relevant regulatory agencies and independent experts to ascertain whether the variety was safe to human and animal health as well as the environment.

But the Centre for Climate Challenge and Food Security (CCCFS) said it was opposed to the introduction of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) into Ghana's cropping/agricultural system, especially under circumstances that were not well justified.

A statement released by the Authority in response to a notification issued by the NBA inviting comments on the application, said scientists across the world differed on the implications of GMOs on the environment and biological life.

Signed by Sulemana Issifu, the Director of Research of CCCFS, the statement implored the NBA to be extremely cautious in granting clearance for the environmental release of the genetically modified cowpea.

It raised concerns about the unavailability of data generated during the trials by the applicants and the justification for the application and urged the Authority to make all relevant data available to enable stakeholders to submit informed opinions on the application.

The invitation for comments, the CCCFS said, was also not well advertised by the NBA considering the importance of the issue.

GNA

