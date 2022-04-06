Menzgold customers threaten to withdraw support in prosecution of NAM1 over court's 'lackadaisical attitude'

06.04.2022 LISTEN

Some angry Menzgold customers have threatened to withdraw their support for the prosecution of the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1.

Responding to the latest adjournment of the case in a letter to the Attorney General, the customers said they may be compelled to write to the court to expunge their data from the ongoing trial because of a “lackadaisical attitude.”

The customers described the adjournments as “incessant, deliberate and man-made” amid the deaths of some of their cohorts.

They feel that “perhaps government is not bothered to see the MenzGold Customers dying, and the action of the prosecution is giving credence to our suspicion.”

They also indicated they prefer civil proceedings to ongoing criminal prosecution.

The customers expect this to be a more feasible way of “retrieving and paying the customers.”

“It is our opinion that the criminal prosecution after 3 years at this embryonic stage should be clear to you and everyone that there is no hope. We urge you to heed our call for civil remedy now.”

Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as NAM 1, is facing 63 counts of money laundering, stealing and taking deposits without authority.

The Circuit Court, in July 2019, granted him bail in the sum of GH¢1 billion.

He had pleaded not guilty to all the initial charges levelled against him by the State.

Nana Appiah Mensah was initially charged with abetment of crime, defrauding by false pretences, carrying on a deposit-taking business without a licence, sale of minerals without a licence, unlawful deposit-taking, and money laundering.

He has reportedly taken various sums of money, totalling GH¢1.6 billion, from customers.

---citinewsroom