ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.04.2022 Health

Some parents are getting their children drunk with ‘mmore koko’ – GHS Nutritionist reveals

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Some parents are getting their children drunk with ‘mmore koko’ – GHS Nutritionist reveals
06.04.2022 LISTEN

The Greater Accra Regional Nutritional Officer of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Faustina Vimariba Tour has disclosed that some parents get children drunk by feeding them with local pudding made from fermented corn dough.

Speaking to Starr reporters on the sidelines of a media workshop for journalists organized by UNICEF and Mahogany Consult, she said this goes on to affect the feeding of children.

“Some people will give only ‘Mori Koko’ and sometimes they over ferment the ‘Mori Koko’ which is the maize porridge and it becomes alcohol.

“So, when you feed the child with it, it means that the child ends up getting drunk because it is the alcohol you have given to the child, and when the child sleeps, the child will miss the number of times that they’re supposed to feed,” Madam Faustina Vimariba Tour shared.

According to the nutritionist, although the alcohol levels in the puddings given to children are unknown for certain, parents must be cautious and ensure children are only fed puddings that are fortified.

He said the continuous intake of pudding made from fermented corn dough can affect the brain development of the child due to the alcoholic content.

“We cannot really tell the alcohol percentage but alcohol is not good for the brain development of the child so it has some effects. If it’s something they like, it should be fortified by adding other things to make it rich. Fortify it with groundnut paste, soya, etc. Also, it shouldn’t be very light but should be thick and friendly for the child. Three to four spoons is enough,” Faustina Vimariba Tour added.

The UNICEF and Mahogany Consult media workshop was to equip media workers with information to support the reportage on nutrition and nurturing care.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Health
ModernGhana Links
TrueCare Ghana supports surgery of 3-year-old with GH¢27K
05.04.2022 | Health
Family Planning methods help improve maternal health
05.04.2022 | Health
Private Health Facilities Association threatens partial strike over unpaid 9months NHIS claims
05.04.2022 | Health
Family planning does not affect fertility no matter the method used or how long — Head Nurse
05.04.2022 | Health
UENR, other universities promote insect-based food supplements
05.04.2022 | Health
Tamale Teaching Hospital receives support to fight malaria
05.04.2022 | Health
Nose masks: 'It doesn't mean you can be reckless, you need to be responsible' — Kwadwo Poku to Ghanaians
05.04.2022 | Health
'Early detection is the surest way to treat eye cancer in children' — Eye Specialist
04.04.2022 | Health
African Court undertake sensitization mission to Comoros
04.04.2022 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line