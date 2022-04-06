Lands Commission to inaugurate offices in Ahafo, Bono East Regions this week

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Benito Owusu-Bio

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Honorable Benito Owusu-Bio will on Thursday, April 7 and Friday, April 8, 2022, inaugurate the Lands Commission's Ahafo and Bono East regional offices respectively.

The inauguration will be in line with the constitutional mandate for the Commission to establish its offices in all the sixteen regions of Ghana.

The exercise also forms part of the Commission’s decentralization agenda.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mr. James E.K. Dadson ahead of the inauguration says the move would bring the services of the commission closer to Ghanaians.

This, according to him, is to ensure efficient and effective decentralization of the Land Administration system that could boost investors’ confidence in these regions.

He also noted that these offices are fully furnished with all necessary tools and equipment to achieve the aforementioned purpose.

“This includes modern computerized systems that are geared towards government’s digitalization agenda,” he stated.

Mr. Dadson further assures the public that with the digitalization system in place, the Commission would continue to provide enhanced services to the good people of Ghana.

He also urged the public to access their services online via onlineservices.lc.gov.gh.