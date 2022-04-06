Reinstate toll levy, direct funds to Free SHS and leave NHIL alone — Government told

The Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana has urged government to reinstate the toll levy, direct revenue realised to support the Free Senior High School programme, instead of using the National Health Insurance Levy.

The Association says by doing this, would reduce the transfer of National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) revenue to the programme and healthcare service providers would be paid their claims on time.

“Government release of only GH¢127million out of the total revenue of GH¢2billion generated through the NHIL is very disappointing and a clear testament of Government's lack of sympathy and total disregard for the plight of healthcare service providers.”

Mr Richard Frank-Torblu, General Secretary, PHFAoG, at a press conference in Accra also called on the government to release funds to National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) for immediate payment of claims to the healthcare service providers of all arrears up to the month of December 2021, including outstanding payments owed some health facilities for the period 2017 to 2020.

“We demand that the authority expedites the review of the medicine and service tariffs to reflect current market variables to enable health facilities to provide expected healthcare as envisioned by the NHIA. Advisedly, the review committee should have a fair representation from the Private Health Facilities Association to guarantee the quality of review outcome.”

The Association also requests a formal engagement with the Ministry of Health and the various health facility regulators to review or amend the credentialing threshold on staffing requirements and the possible allocation of health staff to private facilities.

“Failure on the part of the Authority to comply with the set timelines, we will not at all hesitate to partially withdraw services to NHIS clients across the nation. At any point in time from today, we might trigger that action, because looking at our circumstances there is nothing we can do.

The General Secretary noted that since the inception of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) as a pro-poor intervention programme in 2003, the private healthcare sector has remained consistent and unfailing in augmenting efforts by successive governments to promote quality and accessible healthcare to Ghanaians and by extension, contributing immensely towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goal 3.

He said the recent unprecedented governmental interference in the administrative practices and the operations of the NHIA was significantly eroding the gains made over the years.

He said currently, delays in payment of claims to service providers currently stood at between four to nine months, thus from July-August, 2021 to February 2022, coupled with isolated cases of indebtedness to some health facilities spanning the period 2017 to 2020, and the development put service providers in an agonizing situation since over 90 per cent of revenue emanates from the scheme.

“This unfortunate trend of delays in claims payment has triggered an action from Ghana Chamber of Pharmacy to make an emphatic decision to cut the supply of drugs to health facilities, charge interest of 1% on debt owed them by health facilities and the engagement of legal services to prosecute defaulters

Mr Frank-Torblu added that another challenge of the private health facilities was the unrealistic tariffs, which apply to tariffs for services as well as those for medicines.

“Health facilities have continued to render services to the sick at a loss as our checks indicate most drugs on the NHIS medicines list are between 40 per cent to 60 per cent below current market prices.”

Mr Frank-Torble said the scarcity of human resources in this era and increasing demand by regulators were also major challenges.

He said the Government continued to post skilled professionals to public health institutions where many were usually redundant, precluding any chances of private health facilities ever gaining access to such professionals to employ.

“Basic requirements stipulated by the foremost regulator (HeFRA) and the NHIA are being increased which has become a major challenge to us in spite of dwindling numbers of these professionals in the private health sector coupled with the persistent demands by the regulators,” he added.

He said private insurance companies have also become very terrible in terms of claims reimbursement and advised the public who subscribed to them to be extremely careful, as some had collapsed with huge sums of claims unpaid and some of the existing ones were on the verge of collapse because of their erratic nature of claims reimbursement to the providers.

The General Secretary noted that the Association portends doom for the NHIS as it found itself in a very precarious situation and in a serious state of financial distress that needed an immediate lifeline if it would survive as the only healthcare intervention serving the ordinary Ghanaian.

