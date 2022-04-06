Minority’s opposition to Bagbin’s referral of truant MPs to Privileges committee very shameful – Ras Mubarak

A former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak has lambasted the Minority in Parliament over the failure to support the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin after referring three truant MPs to the Privileges Committee.

The Speaker on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, referred Kennedy Agyapong, Sarah Adwoa Safo, as well as Henry Quartey to the Privileges Committee over their continuous absence from Parliament.

The MPs who belong to the Majority side are accused of absenting themselves from 15 sittings of Parliament in contravention of the Constitution and the Standing Orders of the House.

In a shocking turn of events, Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak opposed the speaker’s decision, arguing that it will serve as a bad precedent.

“If we allow this to stand it will become precedent, tomorrow it may hurt all of us,” he stressed.

Reacting to what happened in Parliament on Tuesday, Ras Mubarak says it is not only worrying but very disrespectful.

“That is worrying and disgraceful posture of the Minority. Because the leadership has hinted that no member of the Minority will support the petition and the referral and I find that as most unfortunate,” the former Kumbungu MP told Starr FM in an interview today.

In his argument, Ras Mubarak indicated that instead of the posture of the Minority, they should rather fight the violation of the Constitution by their colleague MPs on the Majority side.

“We all know that breaches have occasioned and people have violated the Constitution and they the Minority Leader and the Chief Whip having taken the oath of office and to protect the Constitution should be at the forefront of righting the wrong.

“So there have been an issue in the public and you take zero interest as the official opposition party in Parliament. Issue of public and breach of the Constitution you’ve taken zero interest in defending the Constitution,” Mr. Mubarak shared.