President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that the recovery programmes instituted by his government due to restore the economy are credible.

He said these programmes give Ghana the opportunity to come out of this period a stronger economy.

“In Ghana, the recovery programme we have is very credible and that is what is going to give us the opportunity to come out of this period a stronger economy, and it is that future we are looking at,” he said.