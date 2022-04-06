ModernGhana logo
W/R: Thief who dresses like Catholic priest lynched at Fijai

A 24-year-old suspected thief has been beaten to death at Fijai in the Sekondi Takoradi of the Western Region.

The deceased,who has been identified as Nana Kojo Dua and popularly known as Power, was found lying in a pool of blood in the early hours of Wednesday, April 6.

Assembly member for the area Ramatu Ibrahim told Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson , the host of Omanbapa morning show on Connect FM, that information about what led to the lynching of the young man is unknown but he is alleged to be a notorious thief in the area.

“I was informed this dawn that a suspected thief has been beaten to death. I came and saw the lifeless body of the young man lying in a pool of blood. The sad aspect of the issue is that after killing him, the mob dumped the body at the house of his mother. I have informed the police so we are waiting for them to convey the body,” she indicated.

