Akufo-Addo meets Boris Johnson to deepen ties

President Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, 5th April 2022, held bilateral discussions with the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, at 10 Downing Street in London.

The meeting was aimed at strengthening the ties of friendship and bonds of co-operation between our two countries.

The two leaders welcomed the strength and depth of the partnership between the UK and Ghana, stretching across defence, trade and cultural ties.

Recognising the growing security threats in West Africa, the Prime Minister and President Akufo-Addo committed to strengthen their defence and security partnership, including in intelligence sharing and naval capabilities.

The leaders were united in the condemnation of Russia’s hostile invasion and attempted subjugation of Ukraine, agreeing on the importance of continued support to the Ukrainian people and diplomatic and economic pressure on the Kremlin.

Nana Akufo-Addo and Boris Johnson looked forward to further strengthening the cooperation between the two countries, and to meeting again in person at the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

