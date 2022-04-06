ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

EOCO, Ghana Association of Bankers arrest four persons in GH¢200,000 SIM swap fraud

Crime & Punishment EOCO, Ghana Association of Bankers arrest four persons in GH¢200,000 SIM swap fraud
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in collaboration with the Ghana Association of Banks, has arrested four persons engaged in SIM swap fraud.

Suspects, according to a representative of the Association of Banks, Mr. Ransford Nana Addo Jnr, were picked up at various locations in the country for colluding and illegally accessing the accounts of some Ghanaians from which they stole various amounts.

It emerged that they managed to withdraw an amount of about GH¢200,000 in their modus operandi before their cover was blown and subsequently apprehended by the security agency which was working closely with the banks.

SIM swap fraud occurs when fraudsters obtain a new SIM card from a person’s mobile service provider using the person’s registered phone number.

They can get One Time Passwords (OTPs) and other alerts required to conduct financial transactions through the person’s bank account with the help of this new SIM.

In 2020, in the banking sector fraud report released by the Bank of Ghana, banks witnessed a marginal increase in reported fraud incidents with a minimal decrease in losses.

The reduction in losses was mainly due to a reduction in the rate of success for most fraud types.

A total case count of 2,670 cases was recorded in the year 2020, as compared to 2,311 cases in 2019.

The reported value of fraud for 2020 was GH¢1.0 billion, as compared to GH¢115.51 million recorded in 2019.

The notable increase in the value reported was a result of high values recorded in attempted correspondent banking fraud (forgery of SWIFT advice).

Even though the banking sector did not suffer any losses from any of the correspondent banking fraud attempts, it posed a reputational risk to some banks, whose staff were found culpable in two of the three reported incidents.

Losses incurred as a result of fraud for 2020 stand at GH¢25.40 million, as compared to an estimated loss of GH¢33.44 million in 2019, representing a 24.0% decrease.

Meanwhile, it is gathered that suspects are due for interrogation and will be arraigned before court later this week on various charges.

The latest arrest comes months after the Executive Director of EOCO, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs) met with Mr. John Awuah CEO of the Ghana Association of Banks to collaborate with them in fighting fraud in the sector that is causing revenue leakages.

Commenting on the successful operation, the CEO of the Ghana Association of Banks, Mr. John Awuah praised the collaborative efforts with EOCO resulting in the arrest of the fraudsters.

He cautioned miscreants to be warned as banks were sharing intelligence and have enhanced cooperation with all security agencies, especially EOCO to rid the banking sector of fraudsters.

By Citi Newsroom

More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
High Court yet to empanel jury in alleged Kasoa teen killers
05.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Police officers allegedly involved in bullion van robberies denied bail again, another discharged
05.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Grandson hacks sub-chief, wife to death
05.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
‘We arrested 28 suspected robbers in March, 2 were shot dead’ – Police
04.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Police announce arrest of 28 armed robbery suspects after various swoops in March
04.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Two grabbed over Asunafo shooting incident
04.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Woman arrested for using hot iron to burn her 7-year-old son’s thumbs
01.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Tamale: School proprietor arrested for impregnating daughter at Bilpela
01.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Court jails two robbers 30 years each
31.03.2022 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line