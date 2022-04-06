CLOGSAG to embark on strike from April 21 over non-implementation of neutrality allowance

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) will effective April 21, 2022, lay down their tools and embark on strike action over the non-implementation of their neutrality allowance.

The decision has been finalised by the National Executive Council of the association following a meeting on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, to discuss the status of implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) entered into with Government on 20 January 2022.

At the meeting, it was noted that payment of the Neutrality Allowance has not been effected as agreed in spite of official reminders and follow-ups to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

The National Executive Council (NEC) therefore decided that CLOGSAG should embark on industrial action to press home its demand for the implementation of the MOU.

“Notice has therefore been served on the National Labour Commission (NLC). the Civil Service Council and the Local Goverment Service Council with copies to the Hon. Senior Presidential Advisor, the Hon. Minister for National Security and Hon. Minister for Employment and Labour Relations that the Association would proceed on Strike from 21st April 2022.

“Regional Secretariats are by this letter enjoined to bring this to the notice of all members of the Association,” parts of a CLOGSAG release signed by its Executive Secretary Isaac Bampoe Addo have said.

Below is a copy of the CLOGSAG press release.