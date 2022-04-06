'Adwoa Safo hasn’t treated the people of Dome-Kwabenya well; she must vacate her seat' –NPP's Okyere Baafi

New Juaben South Member of Parliament (MP), Michael Okyere Baafi wants Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo to resign and vacate her Parliamentary seat.

According to him, the Dome-Kwabenya MP has not treated the people of her Constituency right and must make way for a new person to represent the people.

“For me, she has not conducted herself well and her political ratings now automatically will come down because people are not satisfied, especially members of the Majority caucus are not happy with her.

“And so I think she should take the decision and that she shouldn’t sit down for any person in leadership or in caucus to table a motion for her to be expelled from the party or to be pushed out,” Michael Okyere Baafi who is also a member of the Privileges Committee of Parliament told TV3 reporters on Tuesday.

He argued, “She [Adwoa Safo] is well and she is doing well and it will serve her best interest to resign for the good people of Dome-Kwabenya to get good representation in Parliament. She cannot treat them like that. It is not too good.”

The Dome-Kwabenya MP is one of three majority MPs referred to the Privileges Committee of Parliament by Speaker Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin for absenting themselves for 15 consecutive sittings.

The others include Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong and MP for Ayawaso Central MP Henry Quartey.

All three majority MPs are likely to lose their seats.