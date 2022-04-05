Outgoing US Ambassador calls on National Chief Imam

The outgoing United States Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Stephanie Sullivan has called on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu to pay homage and bid goodbye.

As part of the farewell visit, the US Ambassador presented the annual US Embassy Ramadan gift to the National Chief Imam as captured by Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult).

The US Embassy delegation included the Deputy Chief of Missions Nicole Chulick, Political Officer Christopher Perry, and other Embassy staff.

The US Embassy initiated the tradition of presenting symbolic food items during Ramadan and Eid ul Adha to the National Chief Imam over the past 15 years in solidarity with the Ghanaian Muslim Community.

She thanked the National Chief Imam for the support and welcoming gesture that she and the Embassy staff had received anytime they paid him a visit. She also appealed to the Chief Imam to pray for her to achieve her goals in her next appointment.

The US Ambassador said her deputy would be in charge of affairs at the Embassy before the arrival of the new Ambassador at the end of April.

Ms Sullivan said that the United States holds in high esteem its relationship with the Muslim Community in Ghana, especially with the National Chief Imam who has proven to be a champion of religious freedom and harmony, promoter of inter-faith relations and tolerance with other religions.

The National Chief Imam thanked the Ambassador for maintaining the gesture of kindness to the Ghanaian Muslim community during the Ramadan and Eid ul Adha celebrations over the years.

He added that “we appreciate the role America plays in liberating and empowering people in America and other continents, especially in the areas of Freedom, Religious Liberty and Youth Empowerment.

Present at the meeting was Sheikh Armiyau Shaibu, the spokesman to the National Chief Imam, Alhaji Abdul Lateef Abdul Salam, protocol officer of the National Chief Imam, Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, Executive Secretary of the Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana.