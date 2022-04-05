ModernGhana logo
Family Planning methods help improve maternal health

By Muniratu Zanzeh Adams, CDA Consult
Health Officials at the Family Planning sensitization seminar
2 HOURS AGO
Officials at the Family Planning sensitization seminar

Ms. Theodora Okpojah, Sub-Municipal Head Nurse in Amuidjor in the Ashaiman Municipality has revealed that family planning methods help improve maternal health and child survival, reduce the number of unsafe abortion, prevents Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), including HIV/AIDS, and promotes social and economic development and security.

She, therefore, debunked the notion that Family Planning affects fertility, stressing “no matter the method used or how long it does not affect fertility, as it is only designed to temporarily delay fertility and prevent pregnancy within a certain period”.

Ms. Okpojah said this during an engagement with the Ghana Federation of Urban Poor (GHAFUP) organized by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and UN- HABITAT to mark International Women’s Day 2022 which was captured by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult).

Speaking on the topic: “Sexual and reproductive health, teenage pregnancy and family planning,” Ms. Okpojah said when one stops applying the method normal fertility levels are restored.

She said health practitioners take time to educate mothers on family planning methods, their benefits, and effects before one is allowed to apply them; additionally, “the health practitioners undertake routine check-ups and occasional resort to laboratory test to identify one’s health problems and needs.

Ms. Okpojah explained that, for anyone identified with a health problem, the issue would be solved in the hospital before the required family planning method is applied.

She said family planning suppresses ovulation which results in irregular or zero periods adding that “this can go on for some months after you stop the injections”.

She cautioned the youth to use a condom especially when they have more than one sexual partner to avoid unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases.

Ms. Okpojah also encouraged parents to space out their birth by using Family Planning methods as it is safe.

