"Internet scammers, fraudsters, gays invade Ada with plushy cars" — Presiding member laments

Internet Scammers have invaded some communities in Ada, Mr. Godwin Agudey, Presiding Member for Ada-East has revealed, saying, the scrupulous individuals normally come to the district on weekends to perpetuate the activities which have the potential to negatively influence the youth.

The Ada East Presiding Member said for some time now, some youth who are said to be fraudsters, gays, internet scammers, have been visiting some tourist sites in the district, coming with plushy cars, and then hiring boat riders to help them cross the river to the islands.

Mr Agudey who disclosed the act to newsmen monitored by Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) said the scammers came to the district with huge amounts of money and ostentatiously show money to the boat riders, who are usually very young.

“The boys are very rich come to Ada with vulgar money to make the younger ones know that they were in control of the world because they have money,” Mr. Agudey said.

He indicated that the new development needed to be critically addressed to abruptly stop the trend as it could influence innocent youth into venturing into such activities.

The Presiding Member said the boat riders who were usually very young also tend to be influenced and then begin to immortalize the scammers by displaying their pictures on their social media platforms.

“When they come, they swap numbers with the small boys in Ada, and these boys in Ada hype them and give them names like my boss and by so doing they begin to introduce them to it slowly,” he added.

Mr. Agudey explained that the youth immortalizing the scammers were psychologically preparing themselves to be like the scammers without considering the source of their monies.

He said last year the police did a lot of surveillance during the Easter holidays especially on the riversides where they had decided to cross to the islands where most of them carry out the heinous activities.

Mr. Agudey noted that the trend was surging and needed to be critically looked at and advised that, there must be intensive education to help the youth in Ada not to be swayed.