05.04.2022 Headlines

BBC interview: 'Akufo-Addo was eloquent but skillfully dodged a deadly E-Levy question' – Sulemana Braimah

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
BBC interview: 'Akufo-Addo was eloquent but skillfully dodged a deadly E-Levy question' – Sulemana Braimah
05.04.2022 LISTEN

The Executive Secretary for Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has described President Akufo-Addo’s submission on BCC as eloquent.

The Ghana President was on the international media platform on Monday, April 4, 2022, as he addressed several issues.

Reacting to the interview, Sulemana Braimah says although H.E Akufo-Addo was knowledgeable on economic issues, he skillfully dodged a question on the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) that would have given him a killer punch.

“President was eloquent and knowledgeable on economic issues. He skillfully dodged a deadly question on E-Levy, which he needed to dodge: "But you are taxing money that has already been taxed?" That was certainly a killer punch,” the MFWA Executive Secretary posted on his Twitter page.

During his interview with the BCC, President Akufo-Addo denied claims that his government is taxing the impoverished citizenry.

He stressed that what his government is seeking to do is to rake in revenue from an emerging economy that has not been taxed for a long time.

“I don’t know the economy in the world that is doing well. The Cedi has begun to firm up. The world is going through a difficult [moment], Ghana is no exception, Nigeria is no exception. There is no country in the world that is escaping the ravages of Covid-19 and also the impact of the [Russia-Ukraine conflict].

“In Ghana, the recovery programme we have is very credible and that is what is going to give us the opportunity to come out of this period a stronger economy, and it is that future we are looking at,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Listen to President Akufo-Addo in the attachments below:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

TOP STORIES

