Castrate those men — GIJ ladies react to a 10-year-ol class 3 pupil defiled by four men

Some female students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) have suggested a castration sentence for the four men who allegedly defiled a 10-year-old girl at Ebura Adumfa in the Ebura Aseibu Kwamankese district of the Central Region.

In a conversation on GIJ campus with this freelance blogger and an online student journalist, the angry ladies condemned the act.

They are pleading with the court to give harsh sentence such as castration to rapists to deter others from engaging such acts.

“Castrate such men, they don’t deserve to have feelings anymore. That will even serve as an example to those who are planning on rapping or defiling girls,” they told this reporter.

A story by GHONE on Monday, April 4, 2022, reveals that four men allegedly defiled a 10-year-old class 3 pupil at Abura Edumfa in the Abura Aseibu Kwamankese district, central region.

The story noted that the victim indicated that the four men, 39-year-old Yaw Raga, 63-year-old Ofa Yaw, and two others continuously defiled her and cautioned her not to disclose it to anyone.

“They dragged me into the room defiled me and cautioned me not to disclose it to anybody, I kept it to myself because I feared they will harm me,” said the victim.

According to the report, the girl has been facing stigmatization from her peers after the incident.

By: Isaac Donkor(Distinguished) student of the Ghana Institute of journalism.