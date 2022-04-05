Private Health Facilities Association threatens partial strike over unpaid 9months NHIS claims

The Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana has threatened to partially withdraw its services to National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) clients if government fails to pay claims, which have been in arrears for the past nine months.

According to the association, the government owes about GH¢150 million, which is taking a toll on the delivery of quality healthcare.

Addressing the press on April 5, 2022, the General Secretary of the Association, Frank Torblu Richard, asked the government to stop using funds allocated to the NHIS in supporting policies like the free SHS.

Among its recommendations, the association said it does not want the National Health Insurance Levy money “to support some other programmes.”

“We want the National Health Insurance Levy revenue to remain intact, so we don't find ourselves in the state we are today,” he added.

Mr. Richard also wants the government “to expedite action to review the medicine and tariff list to reflect the current economic prices, so we can comfortably be in business.”

He said his outfit wants to meet the Health Ministry to discuss possible support from the government because “we are all working towards the achievement of SDG III.”

“Failure on the part of the authorities to comply with the set timelines, we will not hesitate to partially withdraw our services from everybody.”

His association maintains that the NHIS is in a precarious situation and in distress and “needs an immediate lifeline, to survive.”

---citinewsroom