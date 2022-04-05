Meet the Press: It’s surprising local press no longer get the chance to engage Akufo-Addo — Sulemana Braimah

Sulemana Braimah

The Executive Secretary for Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has lamented how the Presidential ‘Meet The Press’ series is no longer held for journalists to ask questions on behalf of the Ghanaian people.

Speaking to Starr FM on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, Mr. Braimah said he is surprised how handlers of President Akufo-Addo are no longer making him available to answer questions from the local media.

“I am surprised that it hasn’t happened because at some point it was almost an annual affair. It was one of the things that the government communicators use to tout the credentials of the government. In terms of how things are and the Journalist engage the President on behalf of the people,” the Executive Secretary for Media Foundation for West Africa said.

Mr. Sulemana Braimah continued, “I think after a year of the elections we haven’t seen any such encounter and I am surprised it hasn’t happened. Ideally, it is something that is useful despite the downfalls. It’s quite surprising that 2-years on it hasn’t happened. I don’t know why the handlers have decided not to make the President available for the media engagement.”

He proposes that handlers of the President should make the necessary arrangements and return to the old ways of organising the ‘Meet The Press’ for the President to address issues.

The President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has dominated the news headlines after his interview with the BBC in the UK on Monday, April 4, 2022.

Among the critical issues discussed, the President rubbished allegations that Ghana’s economy is performing terribly when compared to other countries.

He stressed that there are already signs of a recovery from the ravages of Covid-19 while insisting that the Ghana cedi is also firming up following poor performance against the dollar and other foreign countries in recent times.