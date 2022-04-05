Family planning does not affect fertility no matter the method used or how long — Head Nurse

Family planning does not affect fertility no matter the method used or how long, it's designed to temporarily delay fertility and prevent pregnancy, Ms. Theodora Okpojah, Sub-Municipal Head Nurse in Amuidjor in the Ashaiman Municipality has revealed.

She explained that family planning methods helped to improve maternal health and child survival, reduced the number of unsafe abortions, prevented Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), including HIV/AIDS, and promoted social and economic development and security.

Ms. Okpojah said this during an engagement with the Ghana Federation of Urban Poor (GHAFUP) organized by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and UN- HABITAT to mark International Women's Day 2022.

Speaking on the topic: “Sexual and reproductive health, teenage pregnancy and family planning,” Ms. Okpojah said when women stop applying the method normal fertility levels are restored.

She said health practitioners take time to educate mothers on family planning methods, their benefits, and effects before one is allowed to apply them; additionally, “the health practitioners undertake routine check-ups and occasional resort to laboratory test to identify one's health problems and needs.

Ms. Okpojah explained that, for anyone identified with a health problem, the issue would be solved in the hospital before the required family planning method is applied.

She said family planning suppressed ovulation which resulted in irregular or zero periods adding that “this can go on for some months after you stop the injections”.

She cautioned the youth to use condoms especially when they have more than one sexual partner to avoid unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases.

Ms. Okpojah also encouraged parents to space out their birth by using Family Planning methods as it is safe.

GNA