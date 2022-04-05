ModernGhana logo
Muntaka clashes with Bagbin over decision to refer three majority MPs to Privileges Committee

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak has clashed with the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin over his decision to refer three Majority Members of Parliament to the Privileges Committee.

The MPs including Kennedy Agyapong, Sarah Adwoa Safo, as well as Henry Quartey are accused of absenting themselves from 15 sittings of Parliament in contravention of the Constitution and the Standing Orders of the House.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin said he is referring the three MPs to the Privileges Committee and expecting a report when the House reconvenes after the Easter break.

After the Speaker’s declaration, Muntaka Mubarak raised concern, insisting that Members of Parliament should have been engaged before the said MPs were referred to the Privileges Committee.

According to him, the Speaker Alban Bagbin’s decision when allowed to stand will set a dangerous precedence and may used by another Speaker in the future.

“If we allow this to stand it will become precedent, tomorrow it may hurt all of us,” he stressed.

Not having any of Mintaka’s claims, Speaker Alban Bagbin made attempts to call the Minority MP to order but the more he ordered him to take his seat, the MP insisted that his point must be made.

When calm was in the chamber, Speaker Bagbin said, “You don’t want speaker to be a dictator but you are prepared to create room for committees to be dictators. When the committee decides then that is it.

“The matter is before the House, it is not just before the Committee. I can’t come and sit here to declare a seat vacant without following a procedure.”

Meanwhile, the three MPs, Kennedy Agyapong, Sarah Adowa Safo, and Henry Quartey who have been referred to the Privileges Committee could lose their Parliamentary seats when Parliament resumes sitting after the Easter break.

