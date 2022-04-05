Kojo Oppong Nkrumah builds JHS block for Ayirebi Presby Basic School

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Information and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ofoase Ayirebi constituency has constructed a modern school block for the Akyem Ayirebi Presbyterian Junior High School (JHS) in the Akyemansa District of the Eastern Region.

The facility was funded by the Oppong Nkrumah Education and Skills Development Fund, established by the MP in 2017 to take care of the educational needs of the constituents.

It is expected to help lessen the burden on pupils, who previously could not study in their classrooms whenever there was a downpour.

The facility comprised three classrooms, an office and a store and had been connected to the national grid and equipped with mono desks, teachers' tables, chairs, ceiling fans and washrooms to ensure a safe teaching and learning environment for both pupils and teachers.

Speaking at a brief commissioning ceremony at Ayirebi at the weekend, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said the gesture was part of series of educational projects he initiated in 2017 to touch the lives of individuals and communities in the Ofoase Ayirebi constituency.

He said the new edifice could not have come at a better time since the old structure was in a deplorable state, hence, the school was in urgent need of new classroom blocks to facilitate teaching and learning.

“The history behind this Presby School is one that we are all aware of. Because of the deplorable state of the school, the NPP (New Patriotic Party) executives in Ayirebi drew my attention to it and how the classroom blocks needed major upgrades.

"So, I had fruitful deliberations with all stakeholders, the result of which is a brand new JHS block for Ayirebi Junior High School,” the Minister said.

The MP, therefore, advised the staff and pupils of the school to maximize the usage of the facilities to justify the investment made to produce intellectuals in the area and contribute to the progress of the community.

Some dignitaries who graced the occasion included Madam Loretta Akua Ayisi, the District Director of Education, Reverend Raymond, the West Akyem Presbytery Baah Abekah, Chairperson of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev.Asaan Emmanuel, Resident Pastor of the Ayirebi Presby Church, Mr Akwa Frempong, former District Chief Executive of the area.

Ms. Ayisi, on behalf of the Ayirebi people, thanked the MP for funding the facility and charged managers of the facility at the district education office to take care of it to prolong its life span.

