ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Police officers allegedly involved in bullion van robberies denied bail again, another discharged

Crime & Punishment Police officers allegedly involved in bullion van robberies denied bail again, another discharged
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Accra Circuit Court 11 has for the third time denied bail to the four accused police officers standing trial for their alleged involvement in bullion van robberies in Accra.

A civilian alleged to be complicit in the case has been charged.

The suspects were arrested by the police upon an intelligence-led operation at their hideout at Borteyman in Ashaiman.

The four who are standing trial had earlier been denied bail following calls by the prosecutor in the case to remand the suspects to allow for further investigations.

During the hearing on Tuesday, lawyer for the suspects prayed the court to grant the accused bail, explaining that they were police officers who are known by the service and cannot abscond.

The defense lawyer further said there's no substantial evidence against the accused officers and that they are not flight risk.

However the prosecution, Sylvester Asare vehemently opposed the prayer and called for the suspects to be remanded.

Giving her ruling on the bail application, Justice Patricia Amponsah said the counsel for the accused didn't have enough reasons for the suspects to be granted bail. The four suspects have thus been remanded into police custody and are to reappear in court on April 25, 2022.

Their arrest was part of the police's special operation into recent incidents of bullion van robberies in the country.

Two police officers who were earlier arrested in connection with the investigation are said to have died in a shoot-out when they led the police to another hideout of criminals involved in the crime.

The deceased officers are, Constable Reindolph Ansah and Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame.

---citinewsroom

More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Grandson hacks sub-chief, wife to death
05.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
‘We arrested 28 suspected robbers in March, 2 were shot dead’ – Police
04.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Police announce arrest of 28 armed robbery suspects after various swoops in March
04.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Two grabbed over Asunafo shooting incident
04.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Woman arrested for using hot iron to burn her 7-year-old son’s thumbs
01.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Tamale: School proprietor arrested for impregnating daughter at Bilpela
01.04.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Court jails two robbers 30 years each
31.03.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Teacher jailed 10 years for defiling 13-year-old student
31.03.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Labourer jailed 24 months for stealing cocoyam, plantain
30.03.2022 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line