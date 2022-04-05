ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mother of ‘missing’ Lands Commission worker appeals to Ghanaians to help find daughter

Social News Mother of ‘missing’ Lands Commission worker appeals to Ghanaians to help find daughter
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

It was emotional at the Kumasi High Court on Tuesday when family members of the missing staff of the Lands Commission in Kumasi sat through court proceedings for the very first time.

Mother of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, Cecilia Obenewaa Appiah who could not control her tears after the court proceedings said taking care of the three children Rhodaline left behind has been extremely difficult as they keep asking about their mother’s whereabouts.

She is thus calling on the general public to volunteer any information that could lead to her daughter’s whereabouts.

“It has not been easy at all because the children keep asking about the whereabouts of their mother. I have not had it easy these past months as I have had to juggle between pretending everything is alright for the sake of my grandchildren and worrying about my daughter.”

“I appreciate all the efforts that have been made since her disappearance. I encourage members of the general public to volunteer any information that could lead to her daughter’s whereabouts."

The court adjourned the case to 12th April 2022 after the state attorneys served the lawyers of the accused persons with a new document which they asked for more time to peruse.

The case management conference is expected to begin during the next hearing, where persons who will serve as witnesses in the case would be presented to the court.

Rhodaline Amoah-Darko has been missing since 2nd September 2021.

----citinewsroom

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Nzemaland produced Kwame Nkrumah and Paa Grant but lag behind in development — Overlord of Nzemaland
05.04.2022 | Social News
Police investigate murder of 21-year-old rickshaw rider at Bodamni-Nkwanta
05.04.2022 | Social News
Forgive each other to accelerate the development of Ghana — Rev. Fr. Anani Quist
05.04.2022 | Social News
Prices of trunks, chop boxes go up as admission of SHS 1 students commence
05.04.2022 | Social News
Sekondi: Demolish structures at European town to curb child prostitution—Social Welfare
05.04.2022 | Social News
'If Ghana performance terrible you want to put your money in Britain suffering worst standard of living for over 30 years?' — Akufo-Addo replies BBC’S Peter Okwoche
05.04.2022 | Social News
Kwahu Easter festival is not for fun — Akyemfour Agyemang III
05.04.2022 | Social News
Saglemi housing scandal: State to file statement of last witness
04.04.2022 | Social News
Appiate Support Fund has gathers over GHS35million so far – Committee Chair
04.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line