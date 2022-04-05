Mother of ‘missing’ Lands Commission worker appeals to Ghanaians to help find daughter

It was emotional at the Kumasi High Court on Tuesday when family members of the missing staff of the Lands Commission in Kumasi sat through court proceedings for the very first time.

Mother of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, Cecilia Obenewaa Appiah who could not control her tears after the court proceedings said taking care of the three children Rhodaline left behind has been extremely difficult as they keep asking about their mother’s whereabouts.

She is thus calling on the general public to volunteer any information that could lead to her daughter’s whereabouts.

“It has not been easy at all because the children keep asking about the whereabouts of their mother. I have not had it easy these past months as I have had to juggle between pretending everything is alright for the sake of my grandchildren and worrying about my daughter.”

“I appreciate all the efforts that have been made since her disappearance. I encourage members of the general public to volunteer any information that could lead to her daughter’s whereabouts."

The court adjourned the case to 12th April 2022 after the state attorneys served the lawyers of the accused persons with a new document which they asked for more time to peruse.

The case management conference is expected to begin during the next hearing, where persons who will serve as witnesses in the case would be presented to the court.

Rhodaline Amoah-Darko has been missing since 2nd September 2021.

----citinewsroom