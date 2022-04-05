Nzemaland produced Kwame Nkrumah and Paa Grant but lag behind in development — Overlord of Nzemaland

05.04.2022 LISTEN

The Overlord of Nzemaland, King Kaku Aka 111, has asked the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led government to save Nzemaland from its current predicaments.

He noted that the Nzemaland has produced two illustrious sons of the country yet lags behind in development.

He noted with concern that though the Nzema area produced a chunk of the country's resources such as oil, gas, timber, and gold among others yet indigenes of Nzemaland wallow in abject poverty and misery.

King Kaku Aka III known in private life as Mr. Isaac Ettie-Amihere said this in an interview with this reporter at Nuba in the Jomoro Municipality of Ghana's Western Region.

His concerns follow the celebration of 65 years of Independence and the declaration of March as Ghana Month.

Tumivole Kaku Aka Aka III bemoaned that 65 years after Independence, Nzema where two iconic founding fathers of Ghana: Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and George Paa Grant hail from, could not boast of any tangible development.

The Nzema King appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to honour the first President of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah with development in Nzemaland.

Tumivole Kaku Aka III said Nzemas had suffered a lot after the unfortunate overthrow of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah as most Nzemas were killed, tortured and others went into exile and still continue to suffer in this modern day.

Tumivole Kaku Aka III said descendants of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah were suffering as most of them wallow in abject poverty.

He reminded President Akufo-Addo not to forget about Nzemas adding that "do not starve the hen that laid the golden eggs."

"The Oil and Gas are found in Nzema, but it beats my imagination that people in the area continue to wallow in abject poverty, poor structures for schools, poor road network being exacerbated by the teeming unemployed youth."

Tumivole Kaku Aka III called on government to revive the Osagyefo Power Barge at Effasu in the Jomoro area to make it economically viable.

He paid glowing tribute to former President Jerry John Rawlings, Mr. Kojo Tsikata and former President, John Agyekum Kufuor for being instrumental in relocating the Osagyefo Power Barge from Tema to Effasu.

The Nzema King said the Osagyefo Power Barge is currently in a state of deterioration and demands urgent attention from government.

The Nzema King urged government to pile pressure on the contractor working on the Samenye barrier to New Town road to speed up as the road network was in a very deplorable state.