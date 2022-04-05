Supreme Court unanimously throw out Assin North MP's application

05.04.2022 LISTEN

The Supreme Court has unanimously dismissed an application filed by embattled Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, praying the Apex court to set aside its March 8 ruling that ordered the legislator to file his defence in a case seeking to stop him from performing parliamentary duties.

The Court on March 8 noted that the case against the MP has been sufficiently brought to his attention after it had directed on 22 February 2022 that court processes be brought to the attention of the MP through a publication in the Daily Graphic newspaper.

The court ordered that the processes be published in the Daily Graphic after it became difficult for the private citizen who filed the case against the MP, Michael Ankomah Nimfah to serve the MP the court documents.

Mr Quayson is in court after a Cape Coast High Court in July 2021 annulled his election as Assin North MP for owing allegiance to another country other than Ghana at the time of filing his nomination forms to contest the polls.

The MP is appealing the ruling at the Court of Appeal.

However, Mr Nimfah wants the embattled lawmaker to be restrained from performing Parliamentary duties while they await the decision of the Court of Appeal.

Source: Classfmonline.com