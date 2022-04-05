ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.04.2022 Headlines

Supreme Court unanimously throw out Assin North MP's application

Supreme Court unanimously throw out Assin North MP's application
05.04.2022 LISTEN

The Supreme Court has unanimously dismissed an application filed by embattled Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, praying the Apex court to set aside its March 8 ruling that ordered the legislator to file his defence in a case seeking to stop him from performing parliamentary duties.

The Court on March 8 noted that the case against the MP has been sufficiently brought to his attention after it had directed on 22 February 2022 that court processes be brought to the attention of the MP through a publication in the Daily Graphic newspaper.

The court ordered that the processes be published in the Daily Graphic after it became difficult for the private citizen who filed the case against the MP, Michael Ankomah Nimfah to serve the MP the court documents.

Mr Quayson is in court after a Cape Coast High Court in July 2021 annulled his election as Assin North MP for owing allegiance to another country other than Ghana at the time of filing his nomination forms to contest the polls.

The MP is appealing the ruling at the Court of Appeal.

However, Mr Nimfah wants the embattled lawmaker to be restrained from performing Parliamentary duties while they await the decision of the Court of Appeal.

Source: Classfmonline.com

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Muntaka clashes with Bagbin over decision to refer three majority MPs to Privileges Committee
05.04.2022 | Headlines
Speaker Bagbin refers Ken Agyapong, Adwoa Safo, Henry Quartey to privileges committee over absenteeism
05.04.2022 | Headlines
Outgoing US Ambassador visits Otumfuo to inform him of her departure from Ghana
05.04.2022 | Headlines
Speaker Bagbin drags Adwoa Safo, Ken Agyapong, Henry Quartey to Privileges Committee but Muntaka disagrees
05.04.2022 | Headlines
E-Levy: Gov’t not targeting the impoverished; we are taxing an industry with a lot of value – Akufo-Addo
05.04.2022 | Headlines
Ghana Airports Company MD's dismissal was within law—Transport Minister
05.04.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo wasn’t in a good mood during BBC interview; he didn’t prepare well — Wassa East MP
05.04.2022 | Headlines
Policeman arrested for allegedly threatening motorist with gun interdicted 
05.04.2022 | Headlines
Ghana is a country that is undertaxed; that’s why E-Levy is important – Akufo-Addo
05.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line