University of Energy and Natural Resources matriculates 3,107 fresh students

05.04.2022 LISTEN

The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) has held its tenth matriculation at its Dormaa Ahenkro campus and the institution’s main campus in Sunyani, the Bono regional capital.

This year, the University offered 4,652 admissions into its undergraduate programmes out of which 2,850 successfully enrolled.

For admissions into postgraduate studies, out of the 324 offers, 257 have enrolled, making the total number of students enrolled in the University for both undergraduate and graduate programmes 3,107.

Addressing the two separate matriculation ceremonies, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Elvis Asare-Bediako, on behalf of management officially welcomed the freshers into the university community and hoped that their dreams and expectations of being equipped with knowledge, skills, sense of responsibility and vision for the future will be met at the end of their studies in the institution.

He noted that the event marks the tenth matriculation ceremony of this University since its establishment by Act 830 of Parliament a decade ago. "You are privileged to be with us as we celebrate our tenth anniversary this year as an institution of higher learning in Ghana.”

Prof. Elvis Asare-Bediako continued that, “Your choice to pursue your undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at UENR is indicative of your trust in UENR’s place as one of the young but best destinations of tertiary education in Ghana and West Africa. Our stride towards becoming a great force to reckon with on the horizon of higher education in Ghana and Africa is on course and we are happy that you have joined the boat to that destination.”

The Vice-Chancellor encouraged them to abide by the tenets of the Matriculation Oath as well as the guidelines that spell out their rights as cherished stakeholders in the University’s Undergraduate Student Handbook and Graduate Students Handbook.

“Remember always the words of advice of your parents and guardians and of your own self-encouragements before you came to school.”

Prof. Asare-Bediako further asked the students to be strong and keep their eyes focused on their goals and work hard towards them.

“Acquire the necessary communicative, leadership and critical thinking skills you need not only to survive in this challenging world but also to impart it. Remember too that you are here not only to acquire academic knowledge but also to get ready as a polished adult for yourself, the nation and the world.”

Core values

He further said UENR is driven by the core values of promoting innovation, creativity, freedom of thought and creative expression; operating with integrity, commitment and transparency; respect for conservation of energy and the environment; partnership with stakeholders in skills and knowledge generation and application.

“Explore the world through your creative thinking; learn from others and acknowledge the gift in all people; be committed to hard work and live by your integrity and transparency”, Prof. Asare-Bediako stated.