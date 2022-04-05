ModernGhana logo
Shatta Wale allegedly dumps new girlfriend after few months

General News Elfreda and Shatta Wale
Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and his new girlfriend, Elfreda have allegedly gone their separate ways.

Their love affairs ended less than four months after he introduced her to the world as the love of his life.

In January this year, Shatta went all out to outdoor his Elfreda to fans and music lovers with constant posts on her across social media platforms.

The Melissa crooner flaunted her on social media while he was on vacation with rapper Medikal and his wife Fella Makafui.

In a video that went viral at the time, he was seen showing off Elfreda who he openly kissed while they were hugging each other.

But a few months later, reports say they have given up on each other.

The two haven't yet clearly confirmed the alleged split but Shatta Wale's series of cryptic comments on Snapchat suggested that there's an iota of truth in the rumours about their breakup.

“I want a woman with plans, no be woman weh go dey search my phone like she be CID. That one derrrr u go go find you crime partner no be me,” he wrote.

In another post, he added: “If you can’t understand the simple ABCD then go your way.”

What is not clear is who jilted who?

But Shatta in his cryptic comments also advised men to be careful with the kind of women they choose to spend the rest of their lives with.

He wrote: “Woman weh if you talk 1 she talks 10 is not a housewife. Be careful sack am quick.”

—DGN online

