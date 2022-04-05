ModernGhana logo
Trucks from neighbouring countries must pay road toll — Wassa East MP

The Deputy Ranking Member for the Parliamentary Select Committee on Roads and Transport has suggested that road tolls can be free for Ghanaian drivers but not trucks from neighbouring countries that use the country's roads.

Mr. Isaac Adjei Mensah who is also the Member of Parliament for Wassa East Constituency in the Western Region said there are four corridors of Ghana and all of them have huge trucks coming through Ghana to other parts of the continent but they are not paying anything to Ghana.

The Former Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways was commenting on the closure of the toll booths in Ghana on 3FM's Sunrise hosted by Alfred Ocansey on Tuesday.

“We are losing money day in and day out. It is a waste. We are throwing money away”, the MP added.

Mr. Adjei Mensah said “one of the greatest sins the Ministry has committed is the closure of the toll booths”.

“They did that illegally and we are losing money. It is irresponsible; it is illegal that they [government] closed the toll booths. Do you know the number of trucks from neighbouring countries that are using our roads without paying, but when we enter their countries, we pay?”

He suggested that “just give it to Ghanaians for free. Why should foreigners have it free? We have four corridors in the country so there is huge revenue coming from them. but now they are using our roads for free because they come with a weight. This government and the road ministry have lost it”.

