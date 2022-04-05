Akufo-Addo wasn’t in a good mood during BBC interview; he didn’t prepare well — Wassa East MP

The Member of Parliament for Wassa East Constituency in the Western Region, Isaac Adjei Mensah says he was not impressed with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s posture during his interview on BBC.

The President whiles on his trip to the UK sat with BBC’s Peter Okwoche on Monday, April 4, 2022, to discuss many important issues.

Among other things, President Akufo-Addo refuted claims that Ghana’s economy is performing terribly while also insisting that the cedi is gradually appreciating against foreign currencies.

“I don’t know the economy in the world that is doing well. The Cedi has begun to firm up. The world is going through a difficult [moment], Ghana is no exception, Nigeria is no exception. There is no country in the world that is escaping the ravages of Covid-19 and also the impact of the [Russia-Ukraine conflict].

“In Ghana, the recovery programme we have is very credible and that is what is going to give us the opportunity to come out of this period a stronger economy, and it is that future we are looking at,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Reacting to the President’s interview, Hon. Isaac Adjei Mensah says he is disappointed the President could not deliver on the international platform.

According to him, not only was the President’s posture during the interview bad he was also exposed because he did not prepare well.

“The President was not in the good mood. If you check his disposition at the time of the interview, he became upset at a point in time. The whole posture of the president was bad. It is not his normal style,” the Wassa East MP shared in an interview on 3FM.

Hon. Isaac Adjei Mensah continued, “He never put us [Ghana] in a good position because Britain is a big state in terms of development towards Ghana.

“I was disappointed that the President couldn’t deliver. I think he didn’t prepare well. His managers did not manage him well. The President lost his cool and to me it was not a good step.”