ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Sunyani SHS old students reject appointment of new headmaster

Education Gordon Osei Marfo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Gordon Osei Marfo

The Sunyani Senior High School Old Students Association (SOSA) have rejected the appointment of a new Headmaster for the school, Gordon Osei Marfo.

Reasons for the rejection of the new Headmaster, Gordon Ose Marfo who took office in February 2022 is not known.

However, this portal has sighted a letter signed by the National President of SOSA, Professor Emmanuel Opuni -Frimpong indicating that the Association has written officially to the Ministry of Education for the rejection of the appointment of the new headmaster.

"The Executive committee held a virtual meeting to dialogue the way forward. As it stands, our appeal letter has been dispatched to the Ministry of Education where the Director General and the Minister were copied. With our last check, the letter has been forwarded to the appropriate quarters. The Association would like to state emphatically that until we get a feedback from the Ministry we would like to put on hold with our affiliation to the school. Having said this, SOSA as an association would continuously seek to its membership welfare and promote interest of the association."

452022113722-h41o266fea-screenshot20220405-053647

More Education
ModernGhana Links
It’s not appropriate for GES to extend reopening date for SHS — IFEST
04.04.2022 | Education
'Allow SHS to admit their own students, who said they were admitting chaff' – Former GIMPA Rector
04.04.2022 | Education
Thirty-five brilliant but needy students in Tema East get support
04.04.2022 | Education
'More public education needed on SHS placement to address legitimate issues' — Africa Education Watch
05.04.2022 | Education
Wulugu SHS riot: Students to pay GH¢76 each, ringleaders sacked from boarding house
04.04.2022 | Education
No double track this year as 1st year SHS students report to school today – Adutwum
04.04.2022 | Education
UEW matriculates 9,033 fresh students for 2021/2022 academic year
03.04.2022 | Education
Marymount International School organises Kids National Patriotic Day
03.04.2022 | Education
Obuasi Sec Tech gets furniture, public address System
02.04.2022 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line